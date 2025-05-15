Wired editor grows extra arms in Tokyo

These robotic limbs and fingers, inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry, feel like they're straight out of the future. Wired Editor Amit Katwala tested them in Tokyo, asking himself, "Will wearing these make me superhuman?" According to Dr. Masahiko Inami, these advanced robotic limbs are useful for physical rehabilitation and learning new skills, like martial arts.

At the University of Tokyo, Katwala donned a heavy suit that latches around his chest and supports four long robotic arms—straight out of science fiction. In the video, he learns to work with these arms, practicing tasks like picking up objects at varying difficulty levels.

Later, he tries a third thumb, which boosts his hand's functionality and lets him hold more at once. There's a learning curve to mastering these robotic parts, but the possibilities are endless once you adapt.

Personally, I'd settle for one extra arm — just enough to carry all the groceries in one trip!



