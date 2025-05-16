Chess banned by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers

You know what God hates? Chess. Afghanistan's Ministry of Promotion of Virtue has banned the game due to "religious considerations," and officials from the Ministry of Sports there confirmed that they have suspended chess activities.

The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has taken further steps by dissolving the Afghanistan Chess Federation, labeling the game "haram" (forbidden) according to its interpretation of Islamic law. This decision follows a growing trend of restrictions on cultural, social, and sporting events since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

If it seems an odd target of religious restriction, consider that chess has become popular there as a result of other cultural and social activities being banned. They don't want people sitting around all day talking about politics, or performing Salah while contemplating subtler lines of the Falkbeer Countergambit, etc.

