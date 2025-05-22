See lightning damage buildings in ultra-slow motion video

This high-speed camera captured an extremely detailed video of lightning striking residential buildings in Brazil. While a regular video is taken at 30 frames per second, the high-speed version is a whopping 40,000 frames per second. When slowed down, the high-speed version shows the lightning in an incredible way.

If you pause the video at 0:19, you can see the lightning strikes right before they're about to touch the rooftops of the buildings. They look like thick veins coming down from the sky. The inverted colors of the video make it easier to see the shapes of each lightning bolt, and it looks totally supernatural.

Lightning seems even more powerful now, after watching this video. You can even see some of the damage the lightning did to the structures at the end of the video. After seeing this, it's hard to believe anyone is able to survive being struck by lightning.

