Join Whitney Plantation's virtual book club to read and discuss, "I Am Nobody's Slave: How Uncovering My Family's History Set Me Free"

In the wake of the burning of Nottoway "Plantation & Resort," there has been a flurry of conversation all over social media about the use — if any — of plantations. I recently wrote about several plantations in Louisiana — notably Whitney and Laura — who, rather than hosting weddings and parties and profiting off of sites filled with horror and trauma, are taking seriously their somber and solemn commitments to teaching history in its full complexity and truth and to honoring the memories of those who have suffered.

In line with its mission to educate the public about slavery's history and legacy in the United States, Whitney Plantation museum recently announced a new virtual book club series. The series will feature moderated discussions with audience participation, fostering dialogue about this crucial chapter of American history.

The first book pick is I Am Nobody's Slave: How Uncovering My Family's History Set Me Free, the "groundbreaking memoir" and 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist written by author and investigative journalist Lee Hawkins. The "powerful, virtual conversation" will be led by Whitney Plantation Executive Director Ashley Rogers. Whitney Plantation describes the book and the event:

Part personal genealogy, part historical reckoning, Hawkins's critically acclaimed book traces 400 years of his Black American family's lineage—from enslavement through Jim Crow to the present day—and offers a searing examination of intergenerational trauma and the enduring legacy of slavery in the United States. We'll gather virtually for approximately one hour—beginning with a 30–45 minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A. Moderated by Whitney staff, the event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams (free to use – download at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/download-app

The virtual book club event will take place on June 5, from 3-4 pm, Central Time. While the event is free, they are asking folks to register, which you can do here.

Of course reading the book is encouraged but it's definitely not required. Order your book now from the publisher or the Whitney Gift Store, or pick it up at a local bookstore! I'll "see" you at the book club!