Welcome to dark theme Reddit, where curiosity killed the sleep schedule

I've recently found myself going down a daily rabbit hole reading stories on Dark Theme Reddit. Warning: some of the stories on here are incredibly disturbing. The page posts screenshots of ominous questions asked to Reddit users such as "what is the worst way you know someone has died" and "what is the scariest fact you know?" Then, screenshots of Reddit users' answers to the questions are followed, and many of them are spine-chilling.

Although the content here is deeply disturbing, it's also fascinating to hear how people answer these questions. I can only handle reading the information on this page in small doses. For me, it scratches the same itch that listening to true crime podcasts does.

All of the questions on Dark Theme Reddit are pulled from the Ask Reddit page, where people ask all sorts of thought provoking questions, some creepy, some positive, and everything in between. The Dark Theme Reddit Instagram is a curated selection of the creepiest stuff you can find on Ask Reddit. So, if you've ever wanted to ruin your sleep schedule and any faith you have left in humanity in under five minutes, you should check it out.

