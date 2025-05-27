Smart devices are watching: How to protect your privacy in a connected home

If you feel like your devices are constantly watching you, you're not alone. This video from Wired shows how our smart devices spy on our lives. It also tells us what we can do to minimize and control the information that is collected by our smart devices.

Our robotic vacuums map our houses. Our "Alexa" is constantly listening. Smart phones show us advertisements of the kitchen appliance that we were talking about 30 seconds ago. When these devices are connected to wifi, our privacy can be breached. The video talks about risk vs. reward with these modern machines, and how we can use things like two-factor identification when logging on can help protect us.

There are currently nearly 19 billion smart devices worldwide. From robot vacuum cleaners and smart refrigerators to internet-connected baby monitors and counter top appliances, it can feel as if everything in your home is linked to WiFi. Today WIRED does a deep dive into the security of smart devices — and the pros and cons of welcoming them into your home.

