Darth Maul's new show will be about how boring the Empire is

The post-Phantom Menace attempts to turn Darth Maul into a Machiavellian schemer — instead of some demon-looking guy who shows up, snarls at Obi-Wan and gets sliced in half — are, I believe, as well-intentioned as they are unbelievable. Given that every ice cream maker in Star Wars must have a backstory, though, Disney is back to try again with new animated series Maul: Shadow Lord. The show's star Sam Witwer sat down to explain the basic concept:

"It truly is a show about bad guys versus worse guys […] This is a guy who knew that the Empire was coming, and he was part of that […] But now that he's seeing it, he's like, 'is this what he had in mind? 'Cause this isn't what I thought it would be. This is a little scary.' […] Maul comes from a time of swords and sorcery and magic and knights, and now all this color is being sucked out of the universe by this mechanized Empire, and Maul's like, 'is this right?'

It's a compelling pitch, and not wholly dissimilar from the way Disney has treated the more fantastical elements of the Star Wars universe. Knowing Maul's endpoint already, though — getting killed again by Obi-Wan on a kids' show, for good this time — means the showrunners will have their work cut out for them making the hardcore audience care about any other conflict that befalls him.