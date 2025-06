Crime? Violence? Social issues? Living street life like a thug? Darth Sidious is the most gangsta of them all.

Taking the opera scene from Revenge of the Sith and turning it into a rap is a lot of fun. The squishy Kit Fisto is also pretty hilarious. Thanks for the distraction in these dark times. Here's a bonus or two:

