Twitter's Grok chatbot imposed "White Genocide" discussion on unrelated chats, veered into Holocaust denial not long after, and is now "reciting" fringe climate change talking points. It went from responses such as "climate change is a serious threat with urgent aspects" to "extreme rhetoric on both sides" in a few days, reports Politico.

The answers are distinct from what other AI programs such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot and Google's Gemini say about climate change, said Dessler, who has tested different AI models for years. When those programs are asked about global warming, they echo the scientific consensus that humanity's burning of fossil fuels is heating up planet Earth and imperiling the people who live there.

Grok's abrupt and hamfisted obsessions with right-wing conspiracy theories are often attributed to Elon Musk personally tinkering with its hidden site prompts. This is unverifiable, obviously, though he might now have more time on his hands.