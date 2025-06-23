So long, FireWire

The ubiquitous USB port wasn't the only way. Apple, Sony and Panasonic favored an alternative, IEEE 1394, marketed by the U.S. company as FireWire. It had benefits: faster throughout, daisy-chaining, and reliability. But it was more expensive to license, implement and produce, so the cheaper design won the day. Having not made a computer with FireWire ports for more than a decade, Apple is finally dropping support in the next edition of its desktop operating system.

macOS 26 beta is no longer compatible with first-generation iPods, or likely any other FireWire-based devices. The technology is being fully deprecated, reports confirm. In Tahoe, System Utilities and Finder no longer display FireWire storage devices, even when they are connected via Thunderbolt-to-FireWire adapters.

Newspapers and other legacy media up and down the country have cabinets full of old FireWire drives. Surprises are in store when they need to get stuff off them in a few years and even the dongles don't work anymore. Next they'll be telling me I can't recalibrate my chrometer with BNC cables anymore!

The new OS is also the end of the line for Intel processors; I can't believe it's been six years since Apple's last Intel model.

