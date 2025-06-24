Experience coffee culture in 9 different countries (video)

Visit coffee shops in different places around the world in this video. A coffee drink is ordered in nine countries, and we get to watch it through the customer's point of view. Each coffee drink is captioned, indicating its name and ingredients.

As someone who is obsessed with coffee, this video is making me jealous. I want to try them all. A handful of the coffee drinks are savory, while others are sweet and even include a small biscuit on the side. Whether you prefer your coffee to be bold or more like a dessert, there is surely something in the video for you to try and recreate at home.



