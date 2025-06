A hydraulic riddle from The Magician's Own Book, published in 1857, challenges readers to connect three fountains to three houses without any pipes crossing.

The Fountain Puzzle

A is a wall, B C D three houses, and E F G, three fountains or canals. It is required to bring water from E to D, from G to B, and from F to C without one crossing the other, or passing outside of the wall A.