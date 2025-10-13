Handheld retro consoles look just like the Nintendo DS

Of the companies making handheld consoles fit to play old games, Ambernic likes to stay close to its inspirations. The Ambernic RG DS is its latest, and it looks for all the world like a Nintendo DS. With two screens and a stylus for $100, it promises plenty of cheap old-school gaming action when it becomes available to gamers.

It'll come in red, blue and white, or with a transparent casing certain to delight Gen Xers and prisoners. Specs aren't out, but the guesswork on Reddit is convincing and it seems unlikely it'll run 3DS games.

Image: Ambernic

Engadget's Jackson Chan pointed out that it's not the first DS clone to arrive this fall: check out the Ayn Thor, offered for a much pricier $249 and with hardware to patch.