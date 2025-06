Truly, there is no simpler joy in life than sitting down with a cup of warm, full-bodied matcha at the end of the day. Evidently, YouTube tutorial king HowToBasic feels the same way, given the topic of his newest how-to. The tutorial is easy to follow and completely delicious… as long as one ignores the strawberry jelly, the extended foraging segment, the nudity of the presenter, or the eggs. So many eggs…

Honestly, it still looks more appetizing than his brownie recipe.