MTV's Real World's Sean Duffy to run NASA for now

As if the drama at the FAA has not been enough, Trump's unqualified Transportation Secretary will temporarily helm NASA as well.

If you haven't become a bit afraid to fly the friendly skies since the Trump administration came to town, you haven't been paying attention. We are learning that the Secretary of Transportation is a big job, and the country could have used a good one — I wonder how quickly the rest of NASA is outsourced.

