Musk announces Tesla will integrate "MechaHitler" into all cars

The recent anti-semitic remarks made by Musk's pet AI, Grok, have earned it a promotion.

At the launch event, Musk announced that Grok will "soon" be integrated into Tesla vehicles.

This is something that the CEO has been discussing since founding xAI, which has been controversial because Musk has also positioned Tesla to compete in the AI space. He even stepped down from his role at OpenAI due to a "conflict of interest with Tesla."

The announcement of the imminent integration of Grok into Tesla vehicles comes just days after the language model went haywire on X and started praising Hitler, referring to itself as 'MechaHitler', and made several antisemitic comments.