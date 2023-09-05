Elon's struggle with Twitter revenue? He blames the Jews

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has explained what is wrong with Twitter, aka X's plummeting advertising revenues: it is the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL is one of the leading global organizations battling anti-semitism, but Musk says they are out to get him!

Musk claims a targeted campaign wherein the ADL has told people not to buy Twitter's ads is the problem. Everyone Elon talks to says it's the ADL, but do not worry, Elon is not an anti-semite, he says so. Musk does plan to sue the ADL, however.

Seems like a massive SLAPP suit to me.

CNN:

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said US advertising revenue is "still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that's what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!" Musk also claimed that since he took over the platform in October 2022, the ADL "has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic." "To clear our platform's name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!" he said.

The ADL describes Musk's threats as anti-semitism.

"ADL is unsurprised yet undeterred that antisemites, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other trolls have launched a coordinated attack on our organization. This type of thing is nothing new," an ADL spokesperson said.

Musk famously has driven out the Trust and Safety folks at Twitter, removed rules limiting hate speech, and attacked anyone who points it out. The ADL and other groups pointing out that he has created a safe bastion for the hateful seem correct.