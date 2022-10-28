The Anti-Defamation League issues warnings about Musk's Twitter takeover

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk appears poised to become the new best bud to hatemongers and anti-semites. While desperately trying to paint the social network as safe for advertisers, Musk has more frequently demonstrated that he sides with the people spewing hate. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt is no longer optimistic that Musk will do right.

Times of Israel:

Greenblatt said in a statement that Musk's welcoming of West back to Twitter earlier this month, after the rapper's Instagram account was suspended over anti-Jewish posts, had been "troubling."

"I was cautiously optimistic that Elon Musk would take the concerns of civil society to heart, but developments over the past two weeks have been troubling," ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a statement posted moments after reports emerged that Musk had taken over.

"This includes, but is not limited to, Mr. Musk warmly welcoming back Ye to Twitter after Ye made antisemitic comments on Instagram and was booted off the platform. I worry that this will be indicative of Mr. Musk's approach to content moderation on the platform," he added.