Jury dings Mike Lindell $2.3m for defaming voting machine worker

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow entrepreneur who burned his empire down for Trump, repeatedly lied about voting machine workers and eventually lost a defamation lawsuit as a result. Today jurors handed him the bill: he must pay his victim, Eric Coomer, $2.3m.

A lawyer for Mr Coomer told the Colorado Sun: "We're thrilled with the verdict. … In the sense that [Coomer has] been through a lot and he's still going to be looking over his shoulder," added the attorney, Charles Cain. "Generally, what this verdict says is… individuals who are singled out can get vindication in the courthouse. And hopefully this serves as deterrence for individuals working on our elections from being targeted."

Though far short of the spectacular settlements and awards seen with Fox News, Alex Jones and some other right-wing conspiracy peddlers, Lindell was always a media minnow and his case relatively low profile. Coomer must nonetheless live with a constant stream of harassment directed to him since Lindell and others spread lies about him and the company he works for.

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6bn after it broadcast lies about its election machines; Fox settled out of court for $787.5m as the trial loomed. Jones has about $1.5 billion in legal debt stemming from defamation lawsuits filed by Sandy Hook families he lied about. Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani ultimately settled with two election workers he lied about, after losing a $148m defamation case.