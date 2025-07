Wow, "V" the mini-series was a phenomenon, and then it just wasn't and kinda stunk. This video explains why:

OG V struck at just around the right time in both Science Fiction and the Reagan era for folks to really be a colossal hit. How the franchise lost all steam and became something less interesting is a study in Hollywood's lack of understanding of what makes its hits.

