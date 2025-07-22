Another cruise, another norovirus outbreak!

I don't understand cruising, and never will. Call me an cruise killjoy, I don't care. I'm just over here, not on a floating petri dish, trying to avoid infectious diseases including COVID-19, measles, tuberculosis, and, of course, the most popular and ubiquitous cruise affliction — norovirus outbreaks, like the most recent one that occurred a few weeks ago.

Over 140 passengers and crew members on a recent international cruise on the Royal Caribbean ship Navigator of the Seas, were struck with gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. The outbreak occurred during a weeklong cruise that departed from San Pedro (Los Angeles) on July 4, stopped in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and returned to Los Angeles on July 11. Crew members contacted the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program on the last day of the voyage to report the outbreak.

The CDC's summary report states that 134 out of 3914 (3.4%) passengers, and 7 out of 1266 (0.6%) crew members got sick during the outbreak. The CDC also states that they currently do not know what caused the outbreaks but that they are currently testing "stool and vomitus" samples. The CDC also explains, however, that gastrointestinal issues on cruise ships are typically caused by norovirus, so this is a presumed norovirus case.

For folks who still insist on cruising, the CDC has also published a guide, "Tips for Healthy Cruising," which focuses specifically on how to "help limit the spread of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships." I mean, you know it's a real problem if there's a whole guide about it! Said guide provides helpful advice such as "wash your hands often but especially after using the toilet and before eating or smoking," and "if you see someone get sick (vomiting or diarrhea), leave the area."

Terrific advice, no? I have some additional advice: Just don't go on cruises! I hope the folks who got sick had a full recovery and are feeling better by now.

Previously:

• Norovirus outbreak on the cruise ship Iona sounds like real-life vomiting scene from 'Triangle of Sadness'

• We call norovirus the 'cruise ship virus,' but 'salad bar virus' is more like it

• Highly contagious norovirus outbreak hits 73 people on a Celebrity cruise to Alaska

• Upcoming documentary recounts story of cursed 'poop cruise'

• After E. coli and norovirus outbreaks, Chipotle founder promises new food safety practices