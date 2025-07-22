Trump wants "severe consequences" for Obama, whether it's "right or wrong" (video)

Donald Trump told reporters this morning that former president Barack Obama should face "severe consequences" for trying to "lead a coup" in 2016.

"This is like, proof. Irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama was trying to lead a coup," the wannabe king declared, referring to Putin-pal Tulsi Gabbard's latest claim that Obama tried to subvert the 2016 election — an outlandish conspiracy theory shot down in 2018 even by high-ranking Republicans, including Trump's own Secretary of State, Marco Rubio (who was Florida's senator at the time).

The fascist dictator went on to say he kindly let Hillary Clinton "off the hook" during his first term, but "whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people." And although Trump at one point clarified that "it's not a group. It's Obama," he later changed his mind, referring to the former president as the "ringleader" of a "criminal" gang that also includes Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, James Comey, and others.

"They tried to rig the election, and they got caught," insisted Trump, sounding more like he was talking about himself rather than Obama and Biden. "And there should be very severe consequences for them."

But the doddering madman slipped and said the quiet part out loud, accidentally flipping over his cards for all to see: "What they did in 2016 and 2020 is very criminal. It's criminal at the highest level. So that's really the things you should be talking about." This parlor trick, in which one tries to divert the conversation to a new topic, is called the Red Herring Fallacy. But don't be fooled. As hard as Trump desperately tries to distract, it's doubtful Epstein will disappear anytime soon.

