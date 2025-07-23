US Olympic Committee bows to Trump

As a distraction from other cruel measures they are inflicting on the country and world, the Trump Administration is sure to crow over the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee banning trans women.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Michael Rosenberg expresses the outrage we all should feel very well:
Don't let them play you for a sucker. It's not about protecting athletes. It's not about protecting women. The so-called "problem" of transgender athletes dominating women's sports is a ruse. The Trump administration is sportswashing: Using athletics to distract people from its cascade of executive actions on trade, immigration, U.S. foreign aid and more.
…
They want you spinning around in righteous rage until you are too dizzy to see what is really happening. The rich get richer, the planet gets hotter, disease spreads wider, corruption goes unchecked, but never mind all that: We stopped Johnny from becoming Julie so he could win a medal! They go this hard after people who don't exist so you don't notice how they treat people who do.
…
Look around, folks. The WNBA All-Star Game was last week. Not one player participating was assigned male at birth. Of the millions of men who play intramural basketball in college, not one played his way into the women's NCAA tournament to shut down Paige Bueckers. NCAA president Charlie Baker, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, told a Senate panel that out of a half million college athletes, "less than 10" are transgender.Sports Illustrated