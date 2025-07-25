This Big Lebowski-themed bar in Reykjavik is the tourist trap you'll love

Is it a tourist trap? Yes. Is it a trap that you should be happy to walk into? Also yes. If you're in Reykjavik, Iceland, for a layover or the start of an adventure on the island, you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't stop in at Lebowski Bar.

It might not be at the back of a bowling alley, but stepping one foot into the bar will have you looking for The Dude. He should be here. He's damn near always here. And he said that he had the cash, with interest, for the bag of Downtown Brown he had his eye on. You may as well have a drink while you wait. If you dig a good White Russian, you're in luck. Lewbowski Bar's got that beverage down pat, along with several tasty variations to help you pass the time.

I've found that during the low season, it can be wicked comfortable: few people. Friendly staff. But I'm betting that with cruise ships in town during the height of summer, it'd be cramped as hell. Plan accordingly.