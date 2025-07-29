Daring climbers tackle China's notorious Nine-Nine Ladder without safety gear

China's Danxia Mountain attracts visitors with its distinctive red sandstone cliffs, stunning views, and challenging hiking trails that test even experienced trekkers. This UNESCO Global Geopark in Guangdong Province is cherished for its dramatic landscape of crimson-hued rock formations. Routes here range from strenuous mountain climbs to gentle river tours.

The most demanding path, the "Nine-Nine Ladder" in the Yangyuan Stone Scenic Area, features steps that require extremely careful navigation. Accidents happen here every year, and this hike is not for the inexperienced. In this video, you can see someone climbing a set of small indentations in one of the rock formations with no ropes attached to them.

"Comfortable hiking shoes with good grip are essential, as some paths can be steep and slippery," note park guidelines. There isn't a pair of shoes out there that would make me feel confident enough to do what the person in this video does, though. I felt lightheaded just watching them, but it fascinates me that people regularly climb these narrow steps without safety equipment.