Listen to Adrian Munsey's touching 1979 classic, "The Lost Sheep"

In this footage, Adrian Munsey performs "The Lost Sheep," his touching 1979 song about such creatures, ovine and human alike.

It really hits you about 2:50 in when you realize that home is as distant as the heart itself.

Here's a better recording, though it lacks the warmth and presence of Munsey's live performance.

Here's an interview with Munsey, including a higher-quality version of the live performance.

I'm pretty sure this is the same Adrian Munsey, but for some reason his contemporary online presence lacks any reference to his magnum opus?