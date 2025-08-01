The Conjuring 4: Everything we know about the paranormal sequel

The Warrens were never boring: the married team of a demonologist and psychic arguably did more to bring belief in the demonic back into the public eye than anyone else in the 20th century. They did it by making themselves accessible academically, to the media, and most importantly, helping folks out of impossible situations where the supernatural had curbstomped all other hopes of freedom. The reality of what they accomplished during their lifetime is impressive. But Hollywood went and gussied it up, nonetheless. The Conjuring movies have been all about the Warren's relationship. But, they've also been all up in the jump scares, gore, and crazy supernatural set pieces. It makes for good entertainment.

In the fourth installment of The Conjuring films, the husband and wife demon hunters, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, come up against an old enemy that knows them too well for comfort. You'll be able to see how it plays out on September 5th.