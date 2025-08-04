90% of reported penicillin allergies are false, research reveals

Nine out of ten people who believe they're allergic to penicillin actually aren't, and this widespread misunderstanding has serious healthcare implications.

Research shows that while 10-20% of Americans report a penicillin allergy, fewer than 1% truly have one, according to Elizabeth W. Covington, a clinical associate professor of pharmacy specializing in infectious disease, writing in The Conversation. This misconception often stems from childhood experiences where rashes — commonly caused by viral infections — were mistakenly attributed to penicillin reactions.

The consequences of an incorrect penicillin allergy label are significant. Patients may receive broader-spectrum antibiotics that can be less effective, more expensive, and contribute to antibiotic resistance. "Believing you're allergic to penicillin when you're not can negatively affect your health," Covington explains. "You are more likely to receive stronger, broad-spectrum antibiotics that aren't always the best fit and can have more side effects."

The good news is that verifying a penicillin allergy has become simpler. Healthcare providers can often make an assessment through targeted questions about the nature and timing of previous reactions. When needed, skin testing or monitored dose testing can definitively determine allergy status. A 2023 study found that patients can safely take a small test dose of amoxicillin under medical supervision, often making elaborate skin testing unnecessary.

Covington writes, "With the right questions, testing and expertise, many people can safely reclaim penicillin as an option for treating common infections."

