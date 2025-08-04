Hang eighteen: pups compete in World Dog Surfing Championships  

At a surfing competition over the weekend, in Pacifica, California, competitors wore personal flotation devices, some wore wetsuits, and some even wore goggles. They came in many shapes and sizes, but they had two things in common: four legs and fur. The competition was the World Dog Surfing Championships, as seen in the slightly overdramatic trailer for the annual event.

It's hard to tell if the longer-haired dogs are having fun, given their bedraggled appearance. I suspect that some of the pups are simply happy to do anything with their human, but there are a couple of labs in this video who are in their element, no matter how improbable that sounds.

A portion of the proceeds from the race go to local animal shelters. When looking for your surfing partner, adopt, don't shop!:

Fun fact: Most dogs have 18 toes, including two dew claws on their front paws; some dogs lack dew claws and only have 16 toes.

