Why other language-learning apps may not work as well as Qlango

TL;DR: Learn one of 56 languages with the scientifically proven spaced repetition technique from Qlango for only $31.97 (reg. $119.99) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Language learning is hard! Unless you live in a new country for half a decade, getting those vocab words and tenses to stick can feel less like a fun hobby and more like endless studying.

Language learning should be fun, but effective, and that's why a lifetime subscription to Qlango for only $31.97 (reg. $119.99) can be your key to unlocking the language you've always wanted to learn.

If you've tried language-learning apps before and got burnt out, Qlango is different for its spaced repetition technique, which is scientifically proven to help you better retain information in the long term. By reviewing words at increasing intervals, you give yourself a chance to actually commit the words to memory. With 6,679 essential words, it can feel daunting, but progressing over six difficult levels makes it feel manageable.

"I'm really enjoying using Qlango! I don't have a lot of time, and Qlango allows me to learn no matter how little time I happen to have in the day. Surprisingly, I find myself remembering things I wasn't sure I picked up during the lessons, so it is definitely helping!" – Steve Martin, Verified Buyer (April 9, 2025)

It's like a game, with questions and answers, puzzles, and achievements, so it doesn't get monotonous. For a lifetime subscription to 56 language programs, including Italian, Japanese, Cantonese, Albanian, Thai, Uighur, Filipino, and Hindi, it's an amazing value.

There are also no penalties for skipping a day; it's flexible for your lifestyle and commitments.

"I really like the human voices and differentiated pronunciations. I've been using that 'other' app with the owl for a couple of years, and it's gotten a bit tiring and repetitive. Qlango has brought in something new and refreshing, and it's re-engaged my desire to learn." – Jeremy Boucher, Verified Buyer (July 20, 2025)

With 4+ stars and the App Store and Google Store (at 1 million+ downloads!) this is an app that people love. With those back-to-school vibes creeping in, now's the perfect time to start Qlango.

Start learning a language with Qlango for $31.97 (reg. $119.99) until Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Qlango Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.