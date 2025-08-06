Learn to flirt in 14 languages by Friday with our exclusive Babbel coupon

TL;DR: For two days only, you can get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $134.99 with code LEARN at checkout (MSRP $599).

So you've mastered "Where is the bathroom?" in high school Spanish, but can you charmingly compliment someone's smile in French? Whisper sweet nothings in Italian? These are the ultimate pick-up lines, even if they don't know what you're saying. If they do — even better, you'll know how to respond when you're learning new languages with Babbel.

Forget the way you had to use boring flashcards and textbooks in school, because Babbel gives you interactive lessons and an AI Conversation Partner that you can actually talk back and forth with to learn up to 14 languages. You can get all of this for life at $134.99 with code LEARN at checkout through August 7 (MSRP $599).

And the Babbel lessons? They're designed to fit real life. Each one is just 10 to 15 minutes, so you can sneak in a bit of Spanish while you wait for your coffee, or polish your Polish while your pasta boils. Babbel even uses speech-recognition technology to make sure your accent doesn't make native speakers wince.

Whether you're learning to impress someone, prepping for a trip, or just geeking out on grammar, Babbel makes the process fast, fun, and totally addictive. With offline access, multi-device syncing, and personalized review sessions, it's the language-learning method that you'll actually stick with and remember.

Don't miss this Babbel lifetime deal: $134.99 with code LEARN at checkout until August 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.