Vigilante justice for a repeat mail thief caught in the act (video)

A serial parcel pirate was set upon and assaulted by the locals whose lives they had terrorized.

"You like to steal mail? You like to steal mail?" one of the residents can be heard in the footage as he confronted the man residents believe has been stealing their mail.

The situation quickly escalated when the resident pepper-sprayed the suspect.

Timothy Brehmer, the neighbor who shot the video, described those moments.

"I popped up to film him… and he tried to swat the phone away… He went to swing, missed, I sprayed him again. He swung and missed and then I was like alright, I'm going to unload it. That didn't work, so then he charged at me," Brehmer said.

At some point, several windows of the suspect's car were broken by one of the residents.

Despite the confrontation and a call to police, the suspected mail thief managed to get away.