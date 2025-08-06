Vigilante justice for a repeat mail thief caught in the act (video)

A serial parcel pirate was set upon and assaulted by the locals whose lives they had terrorized.
"You like to steal mail? You like to steal mail?" one of the residents can be heard in the footage as he confronted the man residents believe has been stealing their mail.
The situation quickly escalated when the resident pepper-sprayed the suspect.
Timothy Brehmer, the neighbor who shot the video, described those moments.
"I popped up to film him… and he tried to swat the phone away… He went to swing, missed, I sprayed him again. He swung and missed and then I was like alright, I'm going to unload it. That didn't work, so then he charged at me," Brehmer said.
At some point, several windows of the suspect's car were broken by one of the residents.
Despite the confrontation and a call to police, the suspected mail thief managed to get away.ABC7
I would guess that the call to the police came very late in the process. I live in a neighborhood where mail theft is a common occurrence, and my next-door neighbor was hit just this week. It is awful. We are constantly expecting a series of tax notices, DMV stickers, and other government communications that either come via mail or you must do the dreaded "go in person." Some people still receive and pay utility bills and other things by mail. This is an impossibility in my neighborhood; I may never see a paper water, gas, or electric bill if I had not switched to paperless. The inconvenience of just this is a MAJOR pain, then add the crime of identity theft that'd come from successfully intercepting a lot of this mail? I can hear the frustration in the voices this video shares.
