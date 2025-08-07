WNBA sex toy disruption is a misguided ploy by crypto bros

Really showing a lack of understanding, an "anonymous" crypto bro claims to be the thrower of sex toys at WNBA games and explains greed as their motivation. It's cheap marketing.

"We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," he said. "Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL, we've seen it in hockey, you know . . . fans doing random things to more or less create attention.

"We knew that in order to get a voice in the space … we had to go out and do some viral stunts to save us from having to pay that influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project."