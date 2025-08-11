GitHub decides to become yet another AI company.

GitHub was purchased by Microsoft back in 2018. At the time, there was a lot of mumbling and footshuffling about the development platform maintaining some semblance of autonomy. Surprisingly, things have been ok for the past few years. Unfortunately, with GitHub's current CEO, Thomas Dohmke, announcing that he is moving on to more profitable pastures, the platform has quickly shifted from OK to Oy Vey. From the sound of things, Microsoft has decided that it'll be moving GitHub from its roots of being a storage and collaboration space for devs to become a part of the company's CoreAI research ventures. Why is GitHub important? What does it do? This video explains:

There are a number of fine alternatives to GitHub for Devs to turn to: Bitbucket, GitLab, Codeberg, and Gogs, to name a few. But a number of these are self-hosted. Others will ask you to pay to use them. For the time being, there's nothing like Github but Github.