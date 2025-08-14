How a Welsh singer in 1885 used her voice to create stunning geometric art

In 1885, Welsh singer Margaret Watts Hughes discovered that her voice could paint pictures. Singing into her "Eidophone"—a mouthpiece connected to a drum-like rubber membrane — she saw scattered seeds gather into precise geometric patterns. She soon replaced the seeds with colored pastes and, by pressing a glass plate against the membrane, fixed the fleeting shapes as permanent images: "daisies" whose petals unfurled at one pitch and withdrew at another, swirling galaxies of pigment, plant-like filaments that look like nothing ever seen on land or sea.

Hughes first built the instrument to measure vocal power, but the device became a camera for sound itself. Moving a smaller "hand Eidophone" across wet pigment while sustaining a single note left grooves, dots and bursts whose every ridge recorded the exact vibration of her voice. Instead of playing the trace back, she let it stand as a silent picture—one that visitors to her Islington orphanage saw glowing in the windows, lit from behind like stained glass.

For Hughes the images were devotional: experiments that might reveal "another link in the great chain of the organised universe that… took its shape in the voice of God." What astonishes now is that these botanical-seeming forms, so precise yet unearthly, were conjured only by voice and vibration.

Illustration of the Photophone's transmitter, from El mundo físico (1882) by Amédée Guillemin



