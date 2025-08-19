Relax your mind with free guided breathing, binaural beats, and more

If you struggle with anxiety, you can use the free exercises on anxiety toolkit to relax your nervous system. The exercises on this site are also great for mindfulness or unwinding before bed, even if you aren't feeling particularly anxious. Every anxiety app I've tried has come with too many extra bells and whistles, but this website is wonderfully simple.

To use the site, all you have to do is select the type of activity you want to try. You can choose between guided breathing, thought labeling, muscle relaxation, and binaural beats. I've been listening to the binaural beats with headphones today, and I feel more present after a few minutes of listening.

From the site: "These evidence-based techniques activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which naturally counteracts the stress response. Regular practice can reduce both the frequency and intensity of anxious feelings."

