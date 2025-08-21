Dr. Andrea Love debunks pseudoscience: fluoride, vaccines, & more

In this WIRED video, Biomedical scientist Dr. Andrea Love answers online questions that debunk health-related pseudosciences. In this age of information overload, its important to make sure you do your own careful research before jumping to conclusions. In this video, everything from the safety of fluoride to vaccinations are discussed.

Biomedical scientist Dr. Andrea Love returns to WIRED to answer a new slate of the internet's burning questions about pseudosciences, health fads, and false wellness claims. How can someone avoid falling into the trap of pseudoscience? Why do people swear by lion's mane mushroom as a supplement? Does acupuncture do anything? Is it really that bad for your body to eat late at night? Do more children have diabetes today than in the past? Answers to these questions and many more await on this brand-new third edition of WIRED Pseudoscience Support.

