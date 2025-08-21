Just 15 minutes a day keeps the dumb away when you have this app

TL;DR: Ditch the dusty stack of "someday" books and level up your brain in 15-minute bursts with Headway Premium, now less than $50 with this special code: READ20.

Hey, you—the guy who's weirdly proud of that half‑read self‑help book on his nightstand. Meet Headway Premium, the fastest route from "I should read that someday" to "I actually got something done today," all for a one‑time payment of only $47.99 (reg. $299.95) with code READ20.

Yeah, effective one‑lifetime access to a mountain of distilled nonfiction brilliance for less than the cost of two beer orders at your local dive. You're trading subscription hell for something that actually sticks—no more monthly drain or buyer's remorse. The app dishes up 15‑minute summaries of nonfiction bestsellers, tailored to your ambitions, whether that's bossing up your productivity or leveling up your general life strategy.

What really jazzes this up is the gamified learning vibe. Earn badges. Make progress. Stay competitive… with yourself. It's like leveling up in life, minus grinding some lame RPG.

Want to get your learn on while you mow the lawn or hit the iron? Audio summaries got you. Want to absorb wisdom while waiting for your ramen to finish? Read mode's got your back. Plus, machine‑learned recommendations shoot the right stuff into your brain just when you need it.

Sure, power users might argue that a 15‑minute grab doesn't match Adam Grant's level of nuance, but c'mon, whose life actually has time for that daily? Quick hits still beat zombie‑scrolling into oblivion. And with fresh summaries added monthly, Headway stays fresher than your Spotify gym playlist.

So here's the deal: it's a one-time payment with zero renewals and endless brain ammo. Quit the subscriptions, feed your head. Finally, a smart upgrade that's actually fun to brag about.

Don't wait any longer to get your brain in shape. Learn something new every day in 15 minutes when you grab this Headway Premium lifetime subscription for just $47.99 (reg. $299.95) when you enter coupon code READ20 at checkout.

Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.