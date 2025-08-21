These cats have their own fully functional subway system

A builder named Xing created a fully functional miniature subway system for his cats. The scaled-down transit system includes everything you'd find in a real subway: a detailed station platform, trains with sensor-activated doors that open and close automatically, and even a working escalator. The craftsmanship is so impressive that Xing can actually ride it himself, though he has to lie flat across the entire train car to fit.

What makes it truly special is watching his cats use it. They confidently hop aboard their personal transit system, riding around like it's the most natural thing in the world. Seeing these felines casually taking the subway feels like a glimpse into some whimsical alternate reality where cats evolved to build their own civilization. It's the kind of project that makes you want to escape into its miniature world and spend your days riding around with the cats.

