Everything at Fantagraphics is 30% off because Chase Bank is evil!

Fantagraphics, publisher of some of the greatest comics on this good earth, is imploring you to buy, buy, buy!

I'd say that's pretty normal. But why?

Diamond Distributors declared bankruptcy earlier this yea,r and their bounty hunter, er, creditor, JP Morgan Chase, is coming to hunt them down. Let's let Fantagraphics lay it out in more neutral terms-

Fantagraphics is fighting JP Morgan Chase Bank and former Direct Market monopoly Diamond Comics Distributors, who are colluding to steal our books and use the resulting profits towards the cost of Diamond's bankruptcy[…] Diamond, is now trying to legally seize all the books held on consignment and owned by us, and, through the arcane chicanery of bankruptcy law, liquidate them, bypassing any obligation to pay the publishers. […] As if that weren't bad enough, the latest legal incarnation of Diamond has been selling our books to retailers ever since their purchase on May 16 and not paying us a penny. 100% of the money retailers have paid them for our books has gone into their pockets, none into ours. Fantagraphics blog

Money from the "We've Been Robbed" sale goes towards legal fees to fight the hydra and recoup losses. So saunter over to their website, pick out a choice Daniel Clowes or Jim Woodring or some even weirder shit and spend, spend, spend! But for a good cause. The sale takes place from August 22 to 25.