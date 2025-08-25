The wild defense system that kept this Egyptian mummy safe for millennia (video)

In 1942, the tomb of an Egyptian general, Amentefnakht, was uncovered intact. The systems used to keep this Mummy undisturbed for thousands of years are amazing.

While there is considerable conjecture and circumstantial evidence showing how ancient Egyptians sealed tombs and attempted to keep tomb robbers out, there are few intact or functioning examples. The methods used to secure the tomb of Amentefnakht were so ingenious that robbers gave up, and the tomb was forgotten.

