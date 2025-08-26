80's star Yahoo Serious missing after eviction

This is an incredibly sad story. Yahoo Serious, now aged 72, has been evicted from his home as the elderly owner is hospitalized with dementia and needs the funds. As of two weeks ago, Serious had disappeared.

Yahoo Serious, the 80s Australian flash-in-the-pan and star of "Young Einstein," claimed to have a "maintenance for rent" deal with a gentleman who is in elder care with dementia. The woman managing Serious's landlord's estate needed to raise funds by evicting Serious and selling the property. Yahoo, and his darling Jack Russell "Jingle," were reported as missing.

Yahoo Serious has not been seen since he was finally evicted last week from a multi-million-dollar Palm Beach home where he had been illegally squatting. The Australian star who produced box office bonanzas at his peak was forced to flee with his Jack Russell terrier Jingle after the landlord kick him out last Tuesday. Daily Mail can now reveal he's left an array of bizarre items behind in his ageing soft-top BMW which lies abandoned outside the home and contains all his worldly goods. On Monday, the broken-down car, which is unable to be started, was still parked at the property on Barrenjoey Road on Sydney's northern beaches. Daily Mail

