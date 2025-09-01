Babbel can help you say more than just "gracias" next time you travel

TL;DR: New users can get lifetime access to all 14 languages on Babbel for $159 with promo code LEARN until September 8.

You can only point at a menu and smile for so long before it's time to speak the local lingo. If your version of "fluent" means Googling phrases at dinner, it might be time for a smarter approach.

Babbel gives travelers real tools to speak confidently — not just vocabulary lists or parroting random sentences. With 14 languages (and a lifetime to learn them), you can prep for your trip to Italy, brush up on your high school Spanish, or finally learn how to order coffee in Paris without breaking into a sweat. Through September 8, use code LEARN to take advantage of this exclusive offer for $159 (MSRP $299).

Lessons are just 10 to 15 minutes, so you can sneak in some practice between passport renewals and packing lists. And unlike some apps that feel more like games, Babbel focuses on useful conversations: directions, transportation, dining, shopping, and even making pals abroad.

The app works across devices (even offline if you download lessons ahead of time), and it uses speech-recognition technology to help with pronunciation so you're not just learning the words, you're learning how to say them like you belong. You also get access to Babbel's AI conversation partner and personalized review sessions to help everything stick.

Download the app, pick a language (or all 14), and start sounding like a local before your next flight boards.

Grab this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $159 when you use promo code LEARN at checkout by September 8 — way less than a single semester of college Spanish.

