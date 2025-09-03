FBI Director bought Krispy Kreme shares while it faces an FBI probe

FBI Director Kash Patel says there's nothing fishy going on with his purchase of Krispy Kreme stock, even though Krispy Kreme is under FBI investigation.

According to NOTUS, K$H (Patel's preferred nickname) acquired up to $50,000 in Krispy Kreme stock in May, purchasing at a decade-low price of $3.17 per share, just as the company faced mounting shareholder lawsuits over a 2024 cybersecurity incident.

The timing has triggered conflict of interest concerns among people who have no power to do anything about it, as the FBI actively investigates the ransomware group "Play," which claimed responsibility for exposing personal data of more than 160,000 Krispy Kreme customers. Patel maintains no conflict exists, pointing to his simultaneous divestment from over 40 other financial assets and resignations from several corporate positions, including roles with Trump Media and Technology Group and the Epoch Times.

Ethics experts remain unconvinced of the propriety of such investments. "If I was the FBI director, I would not trade individual stocks and would go out of my way to avoid any possibility of a conflict or the appearance of a conflict," Morris Pearl, chair of Patriotic Millionaires, told NOTUS.

