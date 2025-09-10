It's time to change your Plex password

If you prefer to roll your own streaming service, like I do, you might want to pay attention to a recent alert plopped online by Plex: due to a security breach, it's a good idea to change your password.

An unauthorized third party accessed a limited subset of customer data from one of our databases. While we quickly contained the incident, information that was accessed included emails, usernames, and securely hashed passwords. Any account passwords that may have been accessed were securely hashed, in accordance with best practices, meaning they cannot be read by a third party. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend you immediately reset your password…

So, yeah: maybe get on that. Plex's representatives say that they've already killed the exploit that allowed hackers to get hold of user data. So that's nice. To change your login from password to Password1234, head to this link and follow the instructions. It'll only take you five minutes and might save you a world of frustration.