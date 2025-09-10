Poland blows Russian drones out of their airspace

If Israel lobbing missiles at a target inside of Qatar wasn't enough to pucker up your pooper this week, I've got great news… provided you like your pooper puckered. According to the BBC, Russia decided to take the piss with Poland, sending multiple drones into the country's airspace during yet another drone and missile attack on Ukrainian targets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said the shooting down of Russian drones in Poland overnight was the first time this has happened in Nato territory. Speaking ahead of an emergency government meeting, Tusk said Polish airspace was violated by a "huge" number of Russian drones. He says that those which posed a threat were shot down by Polish and Nato pilots. "This is the first time Russian drones have been shot down over the territory of a Nato country. All our allies are taking the situation very seriously. We have not recorded any casualties," he says.

Uncertain of the scale of the threat being posed to the nation, the Polish government opted to shut down its airspace and airports until Russia stopped its idiotic push into NATO territory. Happily, the Polish military and their NATO partners have stood down from the drone incursion. This could have been a whole lot worse. The night saw Poland use Article 4—the right of a NATO member state to consult with the North Atlantic Council when their security is threatened—to get fighters from their allies into the air and plow the road. While those planes were up there, defending Polish airspace, all it would take for Article 5—the bit where attacking one member of NATO is the same as attacking all members of NATO, prompting a mutual defense—would be for a drone to accidentally smack up against a NATO warplane, or loose bombs or missiles.