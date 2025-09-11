History of legendary UK game publisher Psygnosis

Psygnosis made amazing games for 16-bit computers in the U.K., many of them optimized for the Commodore Amiga's powerful hardware and illustrated by famed fantasy artist Roger Dean. How an Owl ruled the world covers their rise to prominence from the ashes of an earlier enterprise. It's the latest mini-documentary from Modern Vintage Gamer.

This one goes into a little more detail than usual, especially how their taste for difficult complicated control systems evolved into spectacular action titles—sometimes so simple they felt more like tech demos than games—which improved as the rest of the business caught up.

