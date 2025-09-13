Listen: An optimistic folk song for these trying times

Listen, it's been a rough and weird one. 3,000 terrible things are happening at any given time, and opening up the internet will immediately expose you to all of them with no warning. On occasion, my brain will crave this for some ungodly reason, but today, my brain, acting on behalf of my better judgment, decided to avoid the barrage of piping hot garbage and instead snoop around the music aisle some.

Specifically, the folk music aisle. And in that perusing, it found Spitzer Space Telescope, a music project from the multi-talented Dan MacDonald.

Much of his music is beautiful, but only a few feature earnestly upbeat lyrics full of reverence for the stuff of life. Is that a bit grand? If it is, I don't mind. Give it a listen and see what you think. I think it's a little Frank Fairfield, a little Woody Guthrie, and a touch operatic.

And if you liked that but want to revert to being bummed out, try the visually arresting sea shanty-adjacent The Witch.