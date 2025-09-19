Both are excellent for self-defense, but Pepper Gel is my choice.

When considering the threats one might carry a pepper spray or gel for, I think the gel wins every time. I trust years of video gaming to have given me enough aim, and I would prefer to avoid blowback. The longer time incapacitating, or just reminding an assailant that they shouldn't mess around if they didn't want to find out, makes me happier.

The three-pack seems like a good deal! Never leave home without it!

SABRE Crossfire Pepper Gel via Amazon