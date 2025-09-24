This toad-shaped LA restaurant was peak kitsch Americana

Once upon a time in Los Angeles, there stood a toad-shaped restaurant called The Toed Inn. The restaurant opened in 1929 and offered casual outdoor seating at a small bar on the side of the toad's body. The toad has an adorable frown on his face, and has his head tilted upwards at the sky as if he's in an "I'm not speaking to anyone right now" type of mood.

If more restaurants were still shaped like cool things today, I'd eat out much more often. The Toed Inn is a perfect example of a time when restaurants in America leaned into kitsch and novelty to attract travelers and families during the golden age of the automobile. Sadly, this architectural gem closed down in 1953.

